Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,786 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FOX by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,131,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,618,000 after buying an additional 1,265,754 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 121.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,379,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,435,000 after purchasing an additional 756,487 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the first quarter valued at $26,044,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 16.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,174,000 after purchasing an additional 637,439 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,894,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,778,000 after purchasing an additional 501,697 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

FOX Stock Up 1.4 %

About FOX

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $32.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.84. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

