Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.62 Million Position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 479,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,289 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BGCP. Philosophy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 145.8% during the 1st quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,000,000 after buying an additional 2,965,830 shares during the last quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $8,360,000. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 7,524,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,108,000 after buying an additional 1,819,460 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,275,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,414,000 after buying an additional 1,389,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,896,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,716,000 after buying an additional 976,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

BGC Partners Price Performance

Shares of BGC Partners stock opened at $4.49 on Monday. BGC Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.57.

BGC Partners Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

BGC Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.