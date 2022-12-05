Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,726 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 552,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,986,000 after purchasing an additional 53,885 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 255.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 32,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 23,408 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Incyte by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 172.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 9,054 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Incyte by 669.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 390,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,700,000 after buying an additional 340,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $83.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.04. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $64.32 and a 12 month high of $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Incyte had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on INCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.20.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

