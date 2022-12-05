Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,473 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,096,220.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,255.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,096,220.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NWL. UBS Group lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.56.

NWL opened at $12.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.85. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 5.66%. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

