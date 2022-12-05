Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 19,469 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19,469 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth $81,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 14.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,103,000 after purchasing an additional 17,865 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 2.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 5.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 787.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 98,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 87,472 shares during the last quarter. 25.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Susquehanna raised their price target on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on JD.com from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JD.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.92.

JD opened at $58.64 on Monday. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $81.24. The company has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 651.63 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.54.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

