Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 2,388 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,826 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 19.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WMS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $159.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $152.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.80.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of WMS opened at $95.33 on Monday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.76 and a 12 month high of $153.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.26.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.08). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 51.62%. The business had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 8.86%.

Insider Activity at Advanced Drainage Systems

In related news, Director Anil Seetharam sold 54,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.52, for a total value of $7,487,848.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,136.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anil Seetharam sold 54,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.52, for a total value of $7,487,848.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,136.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.90 per share, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,576.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 416,527 shares of company stock valued at $54,603,728 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Articles

