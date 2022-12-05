Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Holdings in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in H World Group were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of H World Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,060,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,928,000 after purchasing an additional 110,503 shares in the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd grew its position in H World Group by 7.2% during the second quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 5,522,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,393,000 after buying an additional 369,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in H World Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,980,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,307,000 after buying an additional 61,482 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA grew its position in H World Group by 23.6% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 2,249,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,213,000 after buying an additional 429,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in H World Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,780,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,742,000 after buying an additional 52,538 shares in the last quarter. 45.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get H World Group alerts:

H World Group Price Performance

HTHT opened at $39.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.16. H World Group Limited has a 12-month low of $21.98 and a 12-month high of $45.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

H World Group Profile

HTHT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC reduced their target price on H World Group from $52.20 to $46.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com upgraded H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, H World Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.97.

(Get Rating)

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.