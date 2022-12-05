Full Sail Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Full Sail Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,654.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,066 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,176 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Lakeside Advisors INC. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.5% in the first quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 575 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.0% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 88 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.61.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Price Performance

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $164,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 303,988 shares of company stock worth $11,164,283 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $94.13 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.90. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.87 and a 52-week high of $177.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

