Full Sail Capital LLC Has $5.53 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Full Sail Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,654.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,066 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,176 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,764.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 48,142,889 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,113,256,000 after purchasing an additional 45,560,351 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,780.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 37,843,844 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,019,394,000 after purchasing an additional 35,830,928 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,923.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,747,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,947,054,000 after purchasing an additional 26,375,927 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,739.3% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 24,033,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,552,550,000 after purchasing an additional 22,726,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,795.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,043,695 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,916,420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,091,671 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $94.13 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.87 and a 52-week high of $177.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.71 and a 200-day moving average of $115.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,988 shares of company stock worth $11,164,283 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.61.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.