Full Sail Capital LLC Reduces Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Full Sail Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.3% of Full Sail Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 8.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Chico Wealth RIA purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at $7,794,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of Apple by 150.3% in the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 505,703 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $69,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.26.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $147.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.76 and a 200-day moving average of $149.67. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

