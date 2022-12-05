Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,072 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 34,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 9.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 3.1% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 2.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $58.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.81. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.43 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $235.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.18 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 29.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 53.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GBCI. Stephens lifted their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

About Glacier Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

