Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Graco by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Graco by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Graco by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Graco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Graco by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Graco Price Performance

Shares of GGG opened at $70.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.88 and a 200-day moving average of $64.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.48 and a 52 week high of $81.09.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GGG shares. StockNews.com lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Graco to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $189,999.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,617.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $1,331,917.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,500.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $189,999.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,617.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

See Also

