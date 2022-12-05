Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $13.31 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,805 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.8% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its position in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Up 0.1 %

Microsoft stock opened at $255.02 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $344.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $238.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.