Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,293 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 189.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,179,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,767 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 23.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,616,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,303,000 after buying an additional 691,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,609,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,427,000 after acquiring an additional 427,442 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,504,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,912,000 after acquiring an additional 392,946 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 608,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,707,000 after acquiring an additional 320,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HSIC. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

HSIC opened at $83.29 on Monday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $92.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.83.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

