Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Stock Position Cut by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,327 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 170,057 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,520 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 302,366 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 130,105 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 529,877 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 13,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of HBM opened at $5.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.90. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $8.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

HBM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

(Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.