Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stake Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,161 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $12,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Humana during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Humana during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 42.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Humana during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of HUM opened at $546.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $69.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $523.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $490.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $571.30.

Humana Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total value of $5,095,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,612,919.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,161 shares of company stock valued at $16,994,804 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.00.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

