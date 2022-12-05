Insider Buying: MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) CEO Acquires $51,133.84 in Stock

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) CEO Charles N. Reeves acquired 1,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.48 per share, with a total value of $51,133.84. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,237.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
MidWestOne Financial Group Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock opened at $34.74 on Monday. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.17 and a 1 year high of $35.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.84. The company has a market capitalization of $542.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.
MidWestOne Financial Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.27%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on MidWestOne Financial Group to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on MidWestOne Financial Group to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on MidWestOne Financial Group to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.
MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.
Featured Articles
