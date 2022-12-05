Insider Buying: MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) CEO Acquires $51,133.84 in Stock

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) CEO Charles N. Reeves acquired 1,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.48 per share, with a total value of $51,133.84. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,237.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

MidWestOne Financial Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock opened at $34.74 on Monday. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.17 and a 1 year high of $35.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.84. The company has a market capitalization of $542.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

MidWestOne Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 16.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,811,000 after buying an additional 10,148 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,148,000 after buying an additional 15,337 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on MidWestOne Financial Group to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on MidWestOne Financial Group to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on MidWestOne Financial Group to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

