Insider Selling: Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) insider Beth Moskowitz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $28,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,922.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Beth Moskowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 30th, Beth Moskowitz sold 6,981 shares of Beyond Meat stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $90,753.00.

Beyond Meat Stock Performance

Shares of BYND stock opened at $14.30 on Monday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.68, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60. The company has a market capitalization of $911.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.49). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 86.35% and a negative return on equity of 400.17%. The business had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYND. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the first quarter valued at $24,363,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 114.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after buying an additional 298,321 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 16.2% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,375,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,456,000 after purchasing an additional 192,289 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,709,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,907,000 after purchasing an additional 150,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 1,167.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 154,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 142,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BYND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays downgraded Beyond Meat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Beyond Meat from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.19.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Further Reading

