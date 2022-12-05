Insider Selling: Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Director Sells $90,072.00 in Stock

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) Director Maxine Clark sold 3,600 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $90,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,885.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Up 4.4 %
Shares of NYSE BBW opened at $25.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average of $16.66. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $25.67.
Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $100.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.67 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 45.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Build-A-Bear Workshop
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile
Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW)
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.