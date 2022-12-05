Insider Selling: Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Director Sells $90,072.00 in Stock

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) Director Maxine Clark sold 3,600 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $90,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,885.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE BBW opened at $25.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average of $16.66. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $25.67.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $100.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.67 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 45.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Build-A-Bear Workshop

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 57.6% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 16,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 6,021 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter valued at $1,321,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 509,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after acquiring an additional 31,977 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 226.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 27,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

