Insider Selling: Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CFO Sells 959 Shares of Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) CFO John Ederer sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $37,285.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,212,084.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

John Ederer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Model N alerts:

On Wednesday, November 16th, John Ederer sold 1,120 shares of Model N stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $42,548.80.

Model N Stock Performance

MODN stock opened at $38.84 on Monday. Model N, Inc. has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $40.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.79 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Model N

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 5.1% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,984,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,500,000 after acquiring an additional 240,267 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 13.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,973,000 after acquiring an additional 343,775 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 1.7% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,753,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,441,000 after acquiring an additional 46,615 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 0.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,309,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,999,864 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,455,000 after acquiring an additional 123,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MODN shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Model N from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Model N from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Model N in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Model N Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.