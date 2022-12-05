Insider Selling: Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CFO Sells 959 Shares of Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) CFO John Ederer sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $37,285.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,212,084.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
John Ederer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 16th, John Ederer sold 1,120 shares of Model N stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $42,548.80.
MODN stock opened at $38.84 on Monday. Model N, Inc. has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $40.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.79 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.24.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on MODN shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Model N from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Model N from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Model N in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.
Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.
