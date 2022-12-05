Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,074 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF worth $12,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 28,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DEF opened at $70.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.40. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.14 and a 12-month high of $73.34.

About Invesco Defensive Equity ETF

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

