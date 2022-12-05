Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 291,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,243 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $81,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $292.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.71. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $404.58.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

