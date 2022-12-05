IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank cut its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 88.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,475 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 141.9% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 117.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 263.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 12,197 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 10.2% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 31.4% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 244,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,872,000 after acquiring an additional 58,539 shares during the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at IPG Photonics

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.34, for a total value of $426,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,394,599 shares in the company, valued at $631,055,078.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,751,400 over the last quarter. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IPG Photonics Stock Down 0.7 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $92.11 on Monday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $176.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.39.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IPGP shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on IPG Photonics from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upgraded IPG Photonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.20.

IPG Photonics Profile

(Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.