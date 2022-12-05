Islay Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,538 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,911.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,880 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Amazon.com by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 50 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 916.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 61 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $94.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.71 and its 200-day moving average is $115.90. The stock has a market cap of $960.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.40, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.87 and a 52-week high of $177.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.61.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,988 shares of company stock worth $11,164,283 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

