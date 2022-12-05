Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 7,497 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332,264 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,497 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Apple were worth $45,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 30,510 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. WorthPointe LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 8,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 90,088 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 89,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,274,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.26.

AAPL opened at $147.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.76 and its 200 day moving average is $149.67. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

