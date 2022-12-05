Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 8,773 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 173,216 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,773 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $44,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 26,682 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,455 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 15,420 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 12.9% during the second quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 66.9% during the second quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Fundamental Research cut their price target on Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

Microsoft stock opened at $255.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $344.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

