Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $20.29 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,093.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,054 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,343 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Lakeside Advisors INC. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.5% during the first quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 575 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.0% during the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 88 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.61.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $94.13 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.87 and a 1 year high of $177.50. The firm has a market cap of $960.28 billion, a PE ratio of 86.40, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.90.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,988 shares of company stock worth $11,164,283 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.