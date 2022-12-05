JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,221 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Banner were worth $10,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Banner by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banner by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Banner during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BANR. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Banner to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James cut Banner from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Banner in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Banner Stock Performance

Shares of BANR stock opened at $70.62 on Monday. Banner Co. has a twelve month low of $52.35 and a twelve month high of $75.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Banner had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 30.78%. The business had revenue of $162.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.05 million. Research analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is 31.83%.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

