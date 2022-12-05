Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,617 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,586 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,812,549 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,405,114,000 after purchasing an additional 463,356 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,022,598 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,767,000 after purchasing an additional 112,755 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,775,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,471,000 after purchasing an additional 123,177 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,682,991 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,700,000 after purchasing an additional 547,608 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,627,855 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,651,000 after purchasing an additional 67,474 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 4,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $135,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at $605,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 4,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $135,009.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at $605,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $178,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 819,985 shares in the company, valued at $23,418,771.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,286 shares of company stock worth $5,124,684. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $32.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 65.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNPR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.69.

About Juniper Networks

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.