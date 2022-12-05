Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys 67,705 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 525,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,705 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 6.6% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Apple were worth $71,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in Apple by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 25,390 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 13,457 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 15.5% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 1,141,182 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $156,022,000 after purchasing an additional 152,986 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 2,030,944 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $277,671,000 after purchasing an additional 20,017 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 21,983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 332,264 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $45,427,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $147.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.67. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Apple to $168.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.26.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

