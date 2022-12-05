Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,509,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 66,316 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $69,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 27,125.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.24.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

NYSE:KNX opened at $56.72 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.68 and a 200-day moving average of $50.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.17. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.69%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

