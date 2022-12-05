Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank trimmed its stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,198 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 1.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 194,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 118.4% in the second quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 26,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 14,393 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 1.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 530,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 25.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 283,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 58,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 7,590.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 379,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 374,155 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Kyndryl news, insider Elly Keinan purchased 23,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.19 per share, for a total transaction of $218,722.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 651,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,985,529.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Martin J. Schroeter bought 109,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,191,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,536,943.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elly Keinan bought 23,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.19 per share, for a total transaction of $218,722.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 651,309 shares in the company, valued at $5,985,529.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 152,800 shares of company stock worth $1,456,442. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kyndryl Price Performance

NYSE KD opened at $11.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $20.18.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 51.01% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. Equities research analysts predict that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

