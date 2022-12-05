Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.7% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Apple by 15.5% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 1,141,182 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,022,000 after acquiring an additional 152,986 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 2,030,944 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $277,671,000 after acquiring an additional 20,017 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 10.7% during the second quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 21,983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Apple by 2.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 332,264 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $45,427,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 30,510 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Apple to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $147.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

