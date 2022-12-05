Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,377 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Leslie’s by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 433,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after buying an additional 103,178 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Leslie’s by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Leslie’s by 269.4% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 150,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 109,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 71,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 24,150 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Leslie’s

In other Leslie’s news, insider Brad Gazaway sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $49,424.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,224.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Leslie’s Stock Down 2.1 %

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners started coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Leslie’s from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $13.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.53. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.79 and a 52-week high of $24.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.40.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

