Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,211 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 294.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Lincoln National Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LNC opened at $38.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.40. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $32.59 and a twelve month high of $76.40.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($10.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($12.16). Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post -4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.94%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Stories

