LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,258 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in LL Flooring were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in LL Flooring in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in LL Flooring by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in LL Flooring by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in LL Flooring by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LL opened at $6.93 on Monday. LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $17.96. The company has a market cap of $203.06 million, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.91.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded LL Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

