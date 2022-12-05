LPL Financial LLC Acquires 1,607 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $13,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,020,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIO. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.00.

Shares of BIO opened at $419.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 5.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $401.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $469.37. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.63 and a fifty-two week high of $770.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 215.16%. The company had revenue of $680.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

