LPL Financial LLC Acquires 196,562 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 418,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,562 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $12,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 92.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in VICI Properties by 632.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

VICI Properties stock opened at $34.03 on Monday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $35.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.92. The company has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 145.80%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VICI. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on VICI Properties to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

