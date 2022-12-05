LPL Financial LLC Acquires 228,702 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 812.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 256,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 228,702 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $12,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFN Partners Management LP raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 68.4% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,187,000 after buying an additional 2,925,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,680,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,604,000 after purchasing an additional 906,295 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,929,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,503,000 after purchasing an additional 596,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 4,327.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 607,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,194,000 after purchasing an additional 593,353 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on XPO. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on XPO Logistics to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $81.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.41.

XPO Logistics Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $38.14 on Monday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $47.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics Profile



XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

