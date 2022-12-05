LPL Financial LLC Acquires 2,532 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $13,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TTEK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 1,973.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTEK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Tetra Tech Stock Down 0.6 %

TTEK stock opened at $154.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $190.83.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $736.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.86 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $556,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,705,505.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $556,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,705,505.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 4,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total transaction of $632,352.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,081 shares in the company, valued at $319,787.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,067,954. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

