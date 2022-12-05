LPL Financial LLC Acquires 29,332 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 348,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 29,332 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $12,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 70.8% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. HSBC lifted their target price on Schlumberger to $56.80 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.37.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of SLB stock opened at $52.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.86 and its 200 day moving average is $41.76. The stock has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.85. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $56.04.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $758,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,267.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $758,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,267.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock valued at $196,061,819. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Further Reading

