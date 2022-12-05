LPL Financial LLC Boosts Position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 378,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,632 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF were worth $13,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 728,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,389,000 after purchasing an additional 26,635 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 120.4% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 147,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 80,708 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 109,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 404.9% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 107,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after buying an additional 86,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 8,013 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFIV opened at $39.00 on Monday. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.51.

