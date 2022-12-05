LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,274 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $12,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 796.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 870,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,535,000 after acquiring an additional 8,361 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of RYE opened at $76.40 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $82.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.13.

