LPL Financial LLC Buys 11,378 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,378 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $12,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 16.7% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 105,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,931,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $864,000. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 31.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 168,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,924,000 after buying an additional 35,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 313,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,687,000 after acquiring an additional 69,329 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DFS opened at $105.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.13 and its 200-day moving average is $101.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $130.81.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.12). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 31.90%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upped their target price on Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.14.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

