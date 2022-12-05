LPL Financial LLC Buys 29,570 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 263,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,570 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $13,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 18,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ventas by 11.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 29.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 1.0% during the second quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 23,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Price Performance

NYSE VTR opened at $46.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.89 and a 200-day moving average of $47.45.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,636.36%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VTR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Ventas to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered shares of Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.57.

About Ventas

(Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.