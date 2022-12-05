LPL Financial LLC Buys 66,713 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,990 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,713 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $13,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Ciena by 5,312.5% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Ciena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 236.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIEN opened at $44.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.45. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $78.28.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Ciena had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $867.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $42,370.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $146,461.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,814,026.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $42,370.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,208 shares of company stock worth $1,549,651 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CIEN shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Ciena from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ciena from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.74.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

