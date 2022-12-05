LPL Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22,356 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $13,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at $135,437,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,089,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $467,060,000 after buying an additional 2,060,385 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.7% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,694,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $625,290,000 after buying an additional 1,372,217 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,635,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,094,070,000 after buying an additional 1,177,018 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,592,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $560,893,000 after buying an additional 1,057,194 shares during the period. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $81,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 572,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,070,191.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $52.25 on Monday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $78.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.94, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is -98.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KKR has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

