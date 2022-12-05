LPL Financial LLC Decreases Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 264,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,444 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $12,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $967,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $509,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMBS opened at $46.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.87. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $43.31 and a one year high of $52.82.

