LPL Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 380.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,056 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 176,591 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $12,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 275.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Fortinet by 358.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 902.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on FTNT. Barclays dropped their target price on Fortinet from $77.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.61.

Fortinet Trading Down 3.2 %

Fortinet stock opened at $53.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $74.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.93. The stock has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

