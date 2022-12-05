LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,258 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $13,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 49,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 36,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 20,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:XHE opened at $93.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.69. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 12-month low of $78.53 and a 12-month high of $119.81.
